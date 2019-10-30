Relentless Japanese psychedelic rockers return

Formed in the early 1990s, Japanese psychedelic rockers Acid Mothers Temple have become the stuff of legend. They tour the world endlessly, entertaining at wild concerts with wild music and wild stage costumes. They've collaborated with some of the greats of psychedelic music including Gong and Guru Guru and have undergone almost as many line-up changes as they have released albums (they've released 30 albums). Founding member and guitarist, Kawabata Makoto, is still at the helm though and in 2018 he was joined in the band's latest incarnation by new singer Jyonson Tsu.