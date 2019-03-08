Perhaps the most significant and wide-reaching of all 'world music' albums of the last two decades, the Buena Vista Social Club debut release revived the careers of many legendary Cuban musicians and showcased their sound to the world. Subsequent releases by those involved with the project helped to perpetuate the advancement of Cuban musics, not least The Afro-Cuban All Stars debut release 'A Toda Cuba Le Gusta' (1997), which was recorded just prior to Buena Vista Social Club and contained many of the same musicians.

The musical director of the sessions on both albums was Cuban born Juan de Marcos González, a Grammy-winning composer, arranger, producer, bandleader and tres player. At a concert organised by Zagreb's INmusic festival, Juan de Marcos González now brings his 2019 line up of the Afro-Cuban All Stars to Zagreb for their Croatian debut. In recent years the band has evolved from one showcasing musicians from older generations to one which holds a combination of youth and experience, but which is still dedicated to a true representation of traditionally informed Cuban musics.