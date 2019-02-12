Algiers are a now London-based band who originally hail from Atlanta, Georgia. Signed to Matador Records, they combine post punk, rock n' roll, gospel, electronic and world music influences to create a raucous sound that is at times highly accessible, but at others very experimental. They have released two albums on Matador, their self-titled 2015 debut and 2017's 'The Underside Of Power', but their gigs are the place to go to if you want to buy one of their rare, self-released albums such as 'September 2017' and last year's '1st November 1954'