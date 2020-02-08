One of the biggest techno DJs of the day visits

Three and a half decades since its inception, the Detroit-derived music of techno has become a global phenomenon. It is the soundtrack to music festivals and club parties everywhere, its fast pace and industrial sounds recognisable to millions. The music has a whole host of new champions for its current age of acceptance and 29-year-old Belgian DJ Amelie Lens is one of the biggest. Her production career is just a few years old, her biggest breakthrough the 'Contradiction EP' was released on Pan-Pot's Second State label in just 2017. Since then, she has released music on the Elevate and Drumcode labels and founded her own Lenske imprint. Due to a huge demand for tickets, this date has been moved from Boogaloo club to Zagreb Fair. Several areas of music within the exhibition hall will entertain a huge crowd on the night with Lens supported by a great team of regulars from the Future Scope parties plus Belgian techno producer and DJ Milo Spykers from Lens's Lenske stable.