Leading contemporary exponent of the heartfelt Bosnian Sevdah music

Introduced to the world in 2003 as a guest singer with the renowned revivalists Mostar Sevdah Reunion, in the subsequent decade and a half Amira Medunjanin has established herself as one of the leading exponents of this traditional music of Bosnia. Comparable to the blues or Portuguese fado music, sevdah is perhaps the most heartfelt of all the traditional musics of the Balkan region, easily overcoming the language barrier and astounding foreign guests through the sheer weight of emotion involved in the music's performance.