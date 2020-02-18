© André Reyes's Gipsy Kings

Co-founder of the world-renowned Gipsy Kings visits, playing all the hits with his new band

André and Nicolas Reyes, the sons of renowned flamenco artist Jose Reyes, formed the Gipsy Kings in the late '70s. French-born but of Spanish descent, they mined the gipsy and traditional musics of Spain to conjure a lively sound which exploded onto the world stage with the release of their self-titled 1989 album. Guitarist and singer André Reyes maintains the traditions of their sound with a 10-piece band, including Mario Reyes and Chico Castillo, which tours the world playing new material but also all of the group's familiar hits such as 'Bamboleo', 'Volare', 'La Dona' and more.