Andrew Weatherall
Time Out says
Legendary British producer-DJ
For nearly three decades, Andrew Weatherall has remained one of the most vital British producer-DJs around. He’s released mix CDs, founded Sabres Of Paradise, produced albums for the likes of Primal Scream and remixed New Order, My Bloody Valentine, Happy Mondays and Björk. More recently, he's been known for championing a slightly slower pace of house music, internationally showcased at his travelling co-residency A Love From Outer Space.
Details
|Venue name:
|The Garden Brewery
|Venue website:
|thegarden.hr/brewery/pivnica
|Venue phone:
|+385 1 5634 100
|Address:
|
Slavonska avenija 22f
Zagreb
10000
Dates And Times
-
- The Garden Brewery 80 kuna in advance; 100 kuna on the door