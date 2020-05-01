Andrew Weatherall

Music, Dance and electronic The Garden Brewery , Zagreb Friday May 1 2020
Andrew Weatherall
Legendary British producer-DJ

For nearly three decades, Andrew Weatherall has remained one of the most vital British producer-DJs around. He’s released mix CDs, founded Sabres Of Paradise, produced albums for the likes of Primal Scream and remixed New Order, My Bloody Valentine, Happy Mondays and Björk. More recently, he's been known for championing a slightly slower pace of house music, internationally showcased at his travelling co-residency A Love From Outer Space.

Details
Venue name: The Garden Brewery
Venue website: thegarden.hr/brewery/pivnica
Venue phone: +385 1 5634 100
Address: Slavonska avenija 22f
Zagreb
10000

