Exciting American singer-songwriter tours her lauded fourth album

With every album she makes, American singer-songwriter Angel Olsen raises her ambitions. Her latest 'All Mirrors' is the most elaborate yet and sees Olsen backed by an orchestra on songs which take in alternative rock, contemporary folk and heartfelt ballads. She has previously collaborated with Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Cass McCombs, members of Wilco and Mark Ronson. Expect a theatrical and stylised show, with the orchestra replaced by violin and cello arrangments.