Angel Olsen

Music, Rock and indie Tvornica kulture , Zagreb Wednesday August 26 2020
Angel Olsen, Rockefeller, Tvornica Kulture
© Stian Schløsser Møller

Time Out says

Exciting American singer-songwriter tours her lauded fourth album

With every album she makes, American singer-songwriter Angel Olsen raises her ambitions. Her latest 'All Mirrors' is the most elaborate yet and sees Olsen backed by an orchestra on songs which take in alternative rock, contemporary folk and heartfelt ballads. She has previously collaborated with Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Cass McCombs, members of Wilco and Mark Ronson. Expect a theatrical and stylised show, with the orchestra replaced by violin and cello arrangments.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2535541403351064
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Tvornica kulture
Address: Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV

Dates And Times
    • Tvornica kulture 130 kuna early bird ticket (until March 8); 150 kuna regular ticket; 170 kuna ticket on concert day