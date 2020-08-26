Angel Olsen
Time Out says
Exciting American singer-songwriter tours her lauded fourth album
With every album she makes, American singer-songwriter Angel Olsen raises her ambitions. Her latest 'All Mirrors' is the most elaborate yet and sees Olsen backed by an orchestra on songs which take in alternative rock, contemporary folk and heartfelt ballads. She has previously collaborated with Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Cass McCombs, members of Wilco and Mark Ronson. Expect a theatrical and stylised show, with the orchestra replaced by violin and cello arrangments.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2535541403351064
|Venue name:
|Tvornica kulture
|Address:
|
Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
Dates And Times
-
- Tvornica kulture 130 kuna early bird ticket (until March 8); 150 kuna regular ticket; 170 kuna ticket on concert day