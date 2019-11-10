Annihilator

Music, Punk and metal Boogaloo , Out of the Centre Sunday November 10 2019
Longstanding Canadian thrash metal band

Formed in 1984 and still fronted by founding guitarist (and now vocalist) Jeff Waters, Annihilator are one of Canada's biggest ever metal bands and the biggest from within the thrash sub-genre. They have released sixteen studio albums to date with their seventeenth promised at some point in 2019, the band undertaking a huge European tour in winter in support of its promotion.

Venue name: Boogaloo
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur 11am-3pm, Fri-sat 11pm-7am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/255019005030308
Static map showing venue location
    • Boogaloo 150 kuna advance, 170 kuna on the door