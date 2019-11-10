Annihilator
Longstanding Canadian thrash metal band
Formed in 1984 and still fronted by founding guitarist (and now vocalist) Jeff Waters, Annihilator are one of Canada's biggest ever metal bands and the biggest from within the thrash sub-genre. They have released sixteen studio albums to date with their seventeenth promised at some point in 2019, the band undertaking a huge European tour in winter in support of its promotion.
|Venue name:
|Boogaloo
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur 11am-3pm, Fri-sat 11pm-7am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/255019005030308
-
- Boogaloo 150 kuna advance, 170 kuna on the door