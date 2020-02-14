AntiValentinovo

Annual indoor festival with popular local bands

Fifth occurrence of this large, annual indoor party. Taking place over a weekend, this year sees each night hold a distinct theme. On Friday 14 February 14 there's a retro party with the big domestic stars of the eighties and nineties including I Bee, Minea & Ella, Alka Vuica, Neki to vole vruće, Kuzma & Shaka Zulu and DJ Kneža. The second day, Saturday 15 February features names from the alternative rock scene including Let 3 (pictured) plus guests and Overflow, Ogenj, Paraf and M.O.R.T.