AntiValentinovo

Music, Rock and indie Boćarski dom , Zagreb Friday February 14 2020 - Saturday February 15 2020
Let 3
© Let 3

Time Out says

Annual indoor festival with popular local bands

Fifth occurrence of this large, annual indoor party. Taking place over a weekend, this year sees each night hold a distinct theme. On Friday 14 February 14 there's a retro party with the big domestic stars of the eighties and nineties including I Bee, Minea & Ella, Alka Vuica, Neki to vole vruće, Kuzma & Shaka Zulu and DJ Kneža. The second day, Saturday 15 February features names from the alternative rock scene including Let 3 (pictured) plus guests and Overflow, Ogenj, Paraf and M.O.R.T.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/485330615643647
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Boćarski dom
Address:
Zagreb

Dates And Times
    • Boćarski dom 80 kuna one-day ticket; 120 kuna two-day ticket; 180 kuna two-day ticket for two
    • Boćarski dom 80 kuna one-day ticket; 120 kuna two-day ticket; 180 kuna two-day ticket for two