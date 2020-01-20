Apocalyptica
Time Out says
20-year-old cello quartet play a metal and classical hybrid
Originally formed in 1993 as a cello quartet playing exclusively covers of Metallica songs, in the two decades since then, Apocalyptica have added bands like Faith No More, Sepultura and Pantera to their repertoire along with a whole host of original material which treads a line between heavy metal and classical music. Along the way, they've collaborated with members of Slayer and Rammstein and released eight full-length albums.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/713119459156220
|Venue name:
|Tvornica kulture
|Address:
|
Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
Dates And Times
-
- Tvornica kulture 150 kuna ticket until October 20; 170 kuna ticket until January 19; 200 kuna ticket on concert day