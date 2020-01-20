20-year-old cello quartet play a metal and classical hybrid

Originally formed in 1993 as a cello quartet playing exclusively covers of Metallica songs, in the two decades since then, Apocalyptica have added bands like Faith No More, Sepultura and Pantera to their repertoire along with a whole host of original material which treads a line between heavy metal and classical music. Along the way, they've collaborated with members of Slayer and Rammstein and released eight full-length albums.