Apocalyptica
Music, Punk and metal Tvornica kulture , Zagreb Monday January 20 2020
Apocalyptica
© Apocalyptica

20-year-old cello quartet play a metal and classical hybrid

Originally formed in 1993 as a cello quartet playing exclusively covers of Metallica songs, in the two decades since then, Apocalyptica have added bands like Faith No More, Sepultura and Pantera to their repertoire along with a whole host of original material which treads a line between heavy metal and classical music. Along the way, they've collaborated with members of Slayer and Rammstein and released eight full-length albums. 

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/713119459156220
Venue name: Tvornica kulture
Address: Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV

Dates And Times
    • Tvornica kulture 150 kuna ticket until October 20; 170 kuna ticket until January 19; 200 kuna ticket on concert day