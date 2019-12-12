Swedish death metal titans visit

One of the most significant Swedish death metal bands of the last three decades, At The Gates are credited with establishing a distinct sub-style of the music now attributed to their home city of Gothenburg. Their melodic take on death metal has earned them Swedish Grammy nominations and, despite two periods of extended hiatus, the band continue to tour the world with a line-up still recognisable from that with which they achieved fame in the 1990s. The band are arguably more popular now than ever before and released their fifth studio album 'To Drink from the Night Itself' in 2018.