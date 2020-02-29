ATB

One of the most visually and aurally-striking occurrences in late '90s clubland was the arrival of trance music. And, one of the music's biggest hits was ATB's '9 PM (Till I Come)'. Everything comes back in fashion at some point and the wild, hedonistic sounds of trance music are once again popular in mainstream clubs, so it's the perfect time for ATB to make his debut here in Croatia. Since the release of his aforementioned breakthrough single, he has released ten albums and been rated as one of the world's top representative DJs in his particular field of music.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/418241452444950
Venue name: Boogaloo
Address: Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska

    • Boogaloo 150 kuna regular ticket; 250 kuna VIP ticket

