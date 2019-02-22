Barba Label Night: Gesloten Cirkel (live)

Enigmatic Russian techno producer from the Murder Capital stable visits

In the time honoured traditions of techno, Gesloten Cirkel managed to obscure his identity for much of the decade he's been makingbrash, breaks-laden techno and electro for Holland's hip Murder Capital label. The reportedly Russian producer steps out of the shaows for his Croatian debut in late February for an afterparty-hours session that begins at 2am on Friday night and could finish anywhere around midday Saturday. The flashes of proto-techno, '80s electronica and the overwhelming flavour of Detroit in his productions should serve as the perfect soundtrack at this time of night for the darkly lit throngs here. Support on the night comes from Pytzek and Mislav, residents for the Barba (and Burek) labels who host, plus Ivna Ji.