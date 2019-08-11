Barrakud Croatia

Italian dance music festival on Pag's famous party beach

Paul Kalkbrenner, BowLand, Ellen Allien, Marco Faraone, FJAAK and Gladis.

Music, partying and travelling, this festival has it all and light up the summer of every rave fan. The music will be a mixture of main stage dance music sounds, house and techno and it takes place on the famous Pag island party beach of Zrce.