Norwegian disco and house talent visits

Norwegian producer Bjørn Torske is perhaps best known for his releases from the latter half of the '90s on Russ Gabriel's UK label Ferox, Swedish deep house imprint du jour, Svek and, in particular, collectible Norwegian downbeat and disco label Tellé Records. In reality, he had been releasing music since the early '90s, on established European techno label, Djax-Up-Beats, but it was his more mellow material which caught the most attention. He is a collaborator, friend and touring partner to Norway's Røyksopp and is a peer to Todd Terje and Prins Thomas. Since the turn of the millenium, his original productions have mostly been released by Norway's Smalltown Supersound label. Bjørn's appearance marks the launch of the Adriatic Coasting Agency & Label launch, with support coming from Lukadelux and Nick & Pepi