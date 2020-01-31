Black Friday: Marko Nastić

Tech house on the trg

Popular late-bar and nightlife space on Zagreb's main square, Johann Franck, pursues its latest music-centred party, a tech-house night. With more of a clubby feel than its events of broad appeal, this should have a similar soundtrack to that of an out-of-town centre rave pit, but it's still a classy enough joint that you can take your posh date. DJs for this occurrence are Marko Nastić (pictured) and DJ Peppe from Belgrade plus local spinner Pablo Panda.