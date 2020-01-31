Black Friday: Marko Nastić
Time Out says
Tech house on the trg
Popular late-bar and nightlife space on Zagreb's main square, Johann Franck, pursues its latest music-centred party, a tech-house night. With more of a clubby feel than its events of broad appeal, this should have a similar soundtrack to that of an out-of-town centre rave pit, but it's still a classy enough joint that you can take your posh date. DJs for this occurrence are Marko Nastić (pictured) and DJ Peppe from Belgrade plus local spinner Pablo Panda.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/1475725292591659
|Venue name:
|Johann Franck
|Address:
|
Trg bana Josipa Jelačića 9
Zagreb
10000
Dates And Times
-
- Johann Franck 30 kuna early bird ticket; 40 kuna ticket at the entrance