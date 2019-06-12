Psych / garage rock band from Atlanta, Georgia

Black Lips is a psych/garage rock band from Atlanta, Georgia, steeped in the hedonistic and raw rock n' roll traditions of a '60s-inspired sound. Linked in their early days with outrageously provocative on-stage behaviour, retro-revivalism and a high school gun massacre, over the course of two decades they have produced a reputation and a body of work which has silenced such easy, media-imposed tags. They have in recent years collaborated with the likes of Amy Winehouse producer Mark Ronson and also Yoko One and arrive in Zagreb able to draw on material from eight studio albums and more singles than you could count, issued across labels like Bomp! Vice and Sub Pop.