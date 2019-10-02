Mercury-nominated experimental London band make their Croatian debut

It's been a breakneck-paced 12 months or so for the mysterious, experimental rock group Black Midi. Forming around three years ago, they released their first single 'Bmbmbm' in summer 2018, their second release being a cassette tape of them in performance with former Can vocalist Damo Suzuki. The group quickly caught the attention of critics and of audiences with their tense music which can shift between post-punk, jazz, electronic and math rock and they were invited to play at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas in March 2019. Their second single 'Speedway' was released in early 2019 but thereafter the group's releases have appeared on Rough Trade Records, the singles 'Crows Perch' and 'Talking Heads' preceding the album 'Schlagenheim' which arrived in summer 2019 and was thereafter nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. This is the band's first visit to Croatia and they appear in support of said album.