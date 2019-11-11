Brit Floyd

UK tribute act celebrate 40 years of Pink Floyd's 'The Wall'

Highly acclaimed UK-based Pink Floyd tribute act celebrates 40 years of the Floyd's most famous concept album 'The Wall' by performing the rock opera in its entirety. A semi-autobiographical rock opera by founding Pink Floyd member Roger Waters, The Wall is one of the biggest selling albums of all time and explores at times harrowing themes such as self-imposed isolation, bullying, mental illness and even fascism, albeit viewed through the eyes of a rather precious and privileged global rock star. Though under-credited, a large amount of the album's success and longevity should be attributed to its producer, Bob Ezrin, who also worked extensively with Alice Cooper and produced Croatian duo 2Cellos 2013 album 'In2ition'. The show will feature impressive production and will also feature classic Floyd songs from albums like 'Wish You Were Here' and 'Dark Side of the Moon'.