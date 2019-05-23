Longstanding US indie rockers return to Zagreb

Built To Spill are one of America's longest serving indie guitar bands, formed in Boise, Idaho in 1992. They combine a heavy rock guitar sound, similar to Neil Young's Crazy Horse outfit, with the more sensitive voice and lyrics of chief songwriter Doug Martsch, the sole constant member of the band since their formation. After a couple of great indie albums, the band were signed to Warner Brothers and produced the career-defining albums 'Perfect From Now On' and 'Keep It Like A Secret', the latter of which has been celebrated on recent tour dates due to its 20th anniversary status. Through multiple line up changes, including the sporadic appearance of occasional member and truly exceptional guitar player Brett Netson (of Caustic Resin fame), the melodic, guitar-driven, post-grunge sound of the band has remained the same. Last time they played in Zagreb they appeared in an extended line up (pictured), with Netson featured, and created an avalanche of guitars, although 2018 saw them touring as a much slimmed down trio.