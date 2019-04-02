Welsh heavy metal titans visit

Bullet for My Valentine are one of the biggest British metal acts of the moment. They are more used to playing live within huge arenas in America, where they have a huge fanbase or at some of the world's biggest rock and metal festivals. That they should be making their debut at Boogaloo is quite the coup for the club, and for Zagreb. The band are actually Welsh and have a sound informed by Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Metallica, Pantera, Testament, Slayer, Machine Head, Sepultura and Nirvana. They have released six studio albums to date and each has been well received internationally, particularly their latest five efforts, including 'Gravity' which emerged in 2018.