One of America's longest-running death metal bands

With Chris Barnes's latest band, Six Feet Under, having visited in April, Zagreb is currently being spoiled with the very best in American death metal. Now, Cannibal Corpse, one of America's longest-running exponents of the genre visit. Barnes fronted the band from '88 to '95, but since then George Fisher has been on vocal duties. They continue to release hugely appreciated albums within the death metal genre and play to legions around the world, drawing from the 14 studio albums they have so far produced. If death metal is your thing, this is not to be missed.