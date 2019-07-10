Bizet's classic opera, performed by HNK Osijek

The stars of the Croatian National Theatre in Osijek make a special visit to perform Bizet’s classic opera the Dom OS RH Zrinski. One of the most popular and frequently performed operas in the classical canon, this controversial and unflinching tale tells of the downfall of proletariat soldier Don José, whose life falls apart after he falls in love with the passionate gipsy Carmen.