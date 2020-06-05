Five-time Grammy winner and one of the world's most popular singers promotes her 'Courage' album

Canadian singer Celine Dion is one of the world's most popular singers. She has released the highest-selling music of all time in her native French language and secured worldwide success after beginning to record in English from the early '90s. Hits like 'The Power of Love', 'Think Twice', 'Because You Loved Me', 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now', 'I'm Your Angel' and the monstrous 'My Heart Will Go On' from the Titanic movie will surely get an airing at this show alongside songs from her latest album 'Courage' (2019), which is her first USA number one album in over a decade and a half. With an established reputation as a live performer, expect a spectacular show from the queen of Canadian music.