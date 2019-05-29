Gothic rock veterans of four decades visit

Formed in 1979, Christian Death are one of the first and most important bands of the gothic rock movement. They have influenced the likes of Celtic Frost, Danzig, Cradle of Filth, Type O Negative, Nine Inch Nails, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson and Jane’s Addiction. The band's original lead singer Rozz Williams only stuck around from 1979 until after the band released their highly cited first three albums 'Only Theatre of Pain', 'Catastrophe Ballet' and 'Ashes'. He sadly committed suicide in 1998. But, after Williams left in 1985, vocals were taken over by the band's guitarist Valor Kand and with Kand at the helm, Christian Death have released music and toured continuously ever since.