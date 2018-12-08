Thrilling and edgey jazz-rock fusion group play Zagreb

You don't need to be a fan of jazz music to enjoy a concert by Croatian band Chui. Each of the quartet's members clearly do have a background and an interest in the music, but they also bring so much more to the table. Newer genres such as funk, drum n' bass, dub and rock are infused into their hybrid sound, creating a mix that is perhaps even wider in scope than the pioneering sounds of '70s jazz fusion. It is also frequently less showy and holds more groove. Chui's music, which has so far been released on four albums since 2012, pushes boundaries, but remains accessible to all. That's one reason they are so well liked by a large section of young music lovers in Croatia.