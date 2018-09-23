Claude Debussy: A homage

A performance of three pieces by innovative modern classical composer Claude Debussy

This concert celebrates the 100 year anniversary of the death of one of contemporary classical music's most innovative and experimental composers, Claude Debussy. Debussy is without doubt one of the most influential composers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a pioneer of impressionism in music which, thanks to his harmonic and technical innovations, helped move classical music away from traditional sounds and marked the transition from late romanticism to modern classical. A joint presentation by Cantus Ansambl and the French Institute, pieces performed will be Syrinx, for solo flute, Sonata for flute, violin and harp and Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, for chamber ensemble. The performance will include talks about the composer, and narration, which will be in Croatian.