Music, Punk and metal Močvara , Zagreb Saturday July 13 2019
Combichrist

American electro-industrial / industrial metal band return to Zagreb with a new album

American electro-industrial / industrial metal band Combichrist is yet another band formed by Norwegian metal vocalist, musician and songwriter Andy LaPlegua. Aside from his Icon of Coil project, Combichrist, who are based in Atlanta, Georgia is his most enduring ensemble. The group have released eight studio albums to date, with a ninth 'One Fire' due to arrive in Spring 2019, prompting a tour of the USA and Europe.

Venue name: Močvara
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 61 59 667
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/374487816465062
    • Močvara 135 kuna advance, 160 kuna on the door