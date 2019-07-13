American electro-industrial / industrial metal band return to Zagreb with a new album

American electro-industrial / industrial metal band Combichrist is yet another band formed by Norwegian metal vocalist, musician and songwriter Andy LaPlegua. Aside from his Icon of Coil project, Combichrist, who are based in Atlanta, Georgia is his most enduring ensemble. The group have released eight studio albums to date, with a ninth 'One Fire' due to arrive in Spring 2019, prompting a tour of the USA and Europe.