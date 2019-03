Young Australian Courtney Barnett is one of the biggest songwriting talents around at the moment, crafting sharp, witty lyrics that tease out the hidden significances in everyday life. She and her powerful band pair those words with circling psych-rock melodies and touching, downbeat indie-pop, and play highlights from her excellent album Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit. Check out her song 'Pedestrian at Best', which ranked #6 on Time Out London's list of 10 best Courtney Barnett lyrics, below.