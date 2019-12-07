Much-loved, 25-year old British outfit combining soul, disco and house music

Born in the hedonistic raves and hazy afterparties of the mid-'90s, Crazy P are a band who make house music with a strong soul and disco influence. They have taken their live show to almost every electronic music festival in Europe and toured Australia extensively. This has earned them a considerable reputation as performers, either as DJs, a full live band or in the Crazy P Soundsystem format, which lies somewhere between the two. They have also acquired a loyal following over the two and a half decades they've been active, in which they've produced eight full-length albums including 2019's 'Age of the Ego'. For this Crazy P Soundsystem appearance, group songwriter, guitarist and producer Chris Todd will assume the controls while lead singer Danielle Moore airs some of Crazy P's best-loved tracks. Even in the Zagreb cold, this formidable frontwoman is sure to get the crowds dancing.