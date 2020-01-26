Croatian Baroque Ensemble: Father, son and godfather

Music, Classical and opera Croatian Music Institute , Zagreb Sunday January 26 2020
Croatian Baroque Ensemble
The music of JS Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach and Georg Philipp Telemann

This performance is very much a family affair, featuring the music of he music of Johann Sebastian Bach, his son Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach and Carl's godfather Georg Philipp Telemann. Featured players on the occassion include Andreas Helm, oboe and art director, Stjepan Nodilo, oboe, Manuela Mitterer, oboe, Laura Vadjon, violin and Tanja Tortić, violin.

Venue name: Croatian Music Institute
Address: Gundulićeva 6
Zagreb
10000

