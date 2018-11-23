Former Haustor frontman and one of Croatia's best music artists plays in Zagreb

Darko Rundek has been combining folk music elements from the Balkans and around the world with rock and pop music since the end of the 1970's and has played concerts to thousands all around the region. One of his latest incaranations is as Darko Rundek & Ekipa, in which he plays alongside an ensemble of young, adventurous mmusicians, most of whom live in Zagreb. At this date, they present a performance entitled Zvuk Oluje (Sound of the storm). Quite what that entails or how different it will be from the usually fantastic show this group of musicians put on, we don't quite know. What we do know is that it's another chance to catch one of Croatia's most interesting and adventurous musicians, playing alongside one of the most spirited and forward-thinking combos he's collaborated with in his career.