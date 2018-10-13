Eight year old California band bring their trademark mix of black metal, shoegaze and post-rock to Zagreb

The 2011 album Roads to Judah introduced the wider world to the newly expanded line up of Deafheaven, its songs of substance abuse and debauchery set to a dark backdrop that combined elements of black metal, shoegaze and post-rock. It was with the release of follow up album, the less melancholy and slightly faster Sunbather in 2013, that the band and its new line up began to become incredibly popular, propelling them on a global tours and as prominent names at some of the world's biggest rock festivals. The band, which is still centred around founding members and writing partners George Clarke and Kerry McCoy, released third album New Bermuda in 2015 and this visit to Zagreb is part of a global tour to promote album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, which was released in the summer of 2018