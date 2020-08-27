Dekmantel Selectors

The deep DJ-led Croatian edition of the famous Dutch festival

Motor City Drum Ensemble, DJ Python, Afra, Hugo Mendez, Afrodeutsche, Aleksa Alaska, BertBert, Bony Fly, Boye Brandon, Clémentine, Dekmantel Soundsystem, Kamma & Masalo, Zakia Zohar and many more.

The small sister of Amsterdam giant Dekmantel brings cutting-edge techno to the Dalmatian coast. This end-of-season party feels like an intimate homecoming bash for the Dutch crew and two thousand revellers, a techno-utopia with a dizzyingly diverse lineup. A festival designed for music-lovers by music-lovers, Dekmantel delves into the obscure vinyl collections of DJs like Young Marco and Andy Votel. Boat parties are a special highlight, a chance to hear impossibly rare, danceable tunes by labels such as Belgrade’s Yugovinyl.