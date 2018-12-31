Dependanse

River Festival and guest DJ Black Merlin play a deep house allnighter

The team behind River Festival, one of Croatia's best up-and-coming, homegrown dance music festivals, host NYE at the infamous SoundFactory venue this year. The dark and spacious club is the scene of some of Zagreb's best all night parties and this one, which extends well into the afternoon of New Year's Day, should be no different. Deep house with smatterings of techno and breakbeat will be the soundtrack, supplied by River Festival organisers and residents Dujo Jokić and Tvrtko Bolčić. Special guest on the occasion will be Black Merlin.

Hailing from the north of England, Black Merlin, aka George Thompson has released a variety of musics including deep, druggy and tribal house and techno music, krautrock-edged excursions, weirded-out disco and vintage sounding electronic and industrial pieces on labels as diverse as Omnidisc, Bird Scarer Records, Berceuse Heroique, She Lost Kontrol, Island of The Gods, LN-CC, Common Thread, Pinkman, Mannequin, SORN, ESP Institute, Boysnoize Records and Jealous God, among others.