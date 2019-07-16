Hugely popular Canadian jazz pianist and singer performs outdoors

Even those who have little interest in jazz singers should know exactly who Diana Krall is. She's one of the highest selling musical artists of the modern age, having sold over 15 million albums worldwide. An artist with the ability to crossover into the interest of a broad demographic of listeners, she is played on the radio all over the English-speaking world and further still. Krall has won three Grammy Awards, eight Juno Awards and released nine gold, three platinum, and seven multi-platinum albums. The singer, who is married to British singer/songwriter Elvis Costello, released her most recent album, a collaboration with Tony Bennett titled 'Love Is Here to Stay' in September 2018 and she is known for performing songs written by others at her extremely well regarded live performances. The date is quite the coup for Opatija's Summer Stage, a beautiful setting in which to enjoy such a singer.