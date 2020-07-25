Dido & Detour

Music, Pop Various Venues in Rovinj , Rovinj Saturday July 25 2020
Dido
© Raph_PH

Time Out says

One of the best-selling British singers of all time

London-born pop star Dido is one of the biggest-selling British singers of all time, thanks to the monstrous success of her first two albums 'No Angel' (1999) and 'Life for Rent' (2003) and singles like 'Here with Me', 'Thank You', 'White Flag' and 'Life for Rent'. After taking time away from music in order to start a family, she released her latest album, 'Still on My Mind', in 2019. Popular and accessible Croatian pop act Detour will also appear on this date, which takes place in the former tobacco factory on 25 July. 

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/rovinj/dido-rovinj-summer-music-festival-2020/185849952765980
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various Venues in Rovinj
Address:
Rovinj

Dates And Times