Dido & Detour

One of the best-selling British singers of all time

London-born pop star Dido is one of the biggest-selling British singers of all time, thanks to the monstrous success of her first two albums 'No Angel' (1999) and 'Life for Rent' (2003) and singles like 'Here with Me', 'Thank You', 'White Flag' and 'Life for Rent'. After taking time away from music in order to start a family, she released her latest album, 'Still on My Mind', in 2019. Popular and accessible Croatian pop act Detour will also appear on this date, which takes place in the former tobacco factory on 25 July.