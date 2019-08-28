Dimensions festival

The final dance at the fort and Arena in Pula for this beloved house and techno affair

Andrew Weatherall, Awesome Tapes From Africa, Blawan, Call Super, Craig Richards, DāM-FunK (live), DBridge, DJ Bone (electro set), DJ Stingray, DMX Krew (live), DVS1, Gilles Peterson, Helena Hauff, Hessle Audio - Ben UFO, Pangaea, Pearson Sound, Hunee, Jane Fitz, Jeff Mills (DJ), Joy Orbison, Larry Heard aka Mr Fingers (live), Mala, Mr. Scruff, Nicolas Lutz, Nina Kraviz, Objekt, Octave One (live), Omar S, Peggy Gou, Petar Dundov, Radioactive Man (live), Sadar Bahar, Saoirse, Shanti Celeste and many more.

Celebrating its final year at Fort Punta Christo and Pula Arena (though not necessarily their final year in Istria or Pula), expect Dimensions to pull out all the stops for the end of a thrilling chapter in Istria's festival scene. 2019 sees the likes of Omar-S, Peggy Gou, Nina Kraviz, Joy Orbison, Helena Hauff, dBridge, Gilles Peterson, Call Super, Andrew Weatherall and Craig Richards play at the fort, while the arena opening concert will be handled by Objekt, Hunee and headliner Jeff Mills who will incorporate Afrobeat rhythm pioneer Tony Allen into his live performance. Alternative sounds on-site come from Sadar Bahar, Awesome Tapes From Africa and Mr. Scruff, pummeling techno from Blawan and DVS1, electro from DJ Stingray and DJ Bone plus DMX Krew and Radioactive Man, both of whom will perform live. Other live acts appearing include Larry Heard aka Mr. Fingers, Octave One and Dam-Funk.