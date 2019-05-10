Dimensions Festival 2019 launch

Zagreb launch for this summer's Dimensions in Pula

Dimensions Festival may be holding their final event at the Fort and Arena in Pula but they're doing everything to make sure they wave goodbye in style to the much beloved hosting venues. That includes maximum effort on their warm-up parties and this Zagreb edition is the pick of the bunch from the Balkan region. Special guest for the evening is longstanding London producer/DJ Oliver Ho, who appears in his Broken English Club guise. Despite his still boyish looks, Oliver has been releasing music since the mid-90s, having debuted on James Ruskin's Blueprint label. He has released a multitude of different techno styles, some of his more abstract work coming on his Light and Dark label, with more straightforward soundsystem botherers coming on his much-lauded Meta label. As Broken English Club, his industrial edged and tempo-spanning techno has found a home on the LIES (Long Island Electrical Systems) imprint which is just about to release the second version of his 2018 album 'White Rats'. Support comes from the ever dependable Ekstrakt crew.