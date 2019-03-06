DJ Yella of N.W.A.

Original member of legendary rap group N.W.A. makes his debut in Croatia

Although they only made two studio albums, 1988's 'Straight Outta Compton' and 1991's 'Niggaz4Life', Los Angeles hip hop crew N.W.A. rightly secured their legend within the genre thanks to their unflinching and ultra realistic depictions of life on the toughest streets in their city. The group's most famous members, Dr Dre and Ice Cube, each went on to have stellar solo careers but the integral involvement of each of N.W.A.'s members was revealed to a whole new generation in the massively successful 2015 film biopic 'Straight Outta Compton'. Just one year later, the group's surviving members reunited to perform at Coachella Festival. It was their first joint public appearance in 27 and preceded their induction into the Rock n' Roll Hall Of Fame.



Rapper, DJ, producer and director DJ Yella was, alongside Dr Dre, a member of the electro-influenced World Class Wreckin Cru from whose ashes N.W.A. were born. Alongside Dr Dre, he co-produced N.W.A.'s two studio albums and their landmark first compilation album and remained with the group's label, Ruthless Records, following the acrimonious split of N.W.A. He appears here on his Croatian debut, supported by fellow U.S. guest Playboy T and by Zagreb hip hop mainstay Phat Phillie.