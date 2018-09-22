Pivotal hip hop crew from Split play their last ever show in Zagreb

Split hip hop trio Dječaci have announced their final ever concert in Zagreb. The much loved group will play at the city's Sax Klub on Saturday 22 September. There will be only 300 tickets available for the show.



Croatian hip hop has never been in a more healthy state than it is today, with very distinct and diverging styles coming from areas in and around Zagreb, Osijek and Split. The old school-referencing and frequently humorous hip hop of Split in particular has had an amazing decade. And much of that success must be attributed to Dječaci.



Danijel 'Zoni' Zondo, Ivo Sivo and Vojko Vrućina have been a pivotal part of carving Split's unique voice within the Croatian hip hop movement, with yet more stars of the scene such as Krešo Bengalka and the Kiša Metaka collective occurring in their wake.



But, almost 20 years after their original formation and 10 years since the release of their debut album DRAMA, the group are now ready to play their last concert collectively. This doesn't not mean, of course that they'll all be retiring; Vojko Vrućina is now an extremely popular solo performer and also part of Kiša Metaka.



Tickets for the show have not yet been released, but will cost 70 kuna in advance. Keep an eye out for when they go on sale to ensure you get a last chance to hear them perform Lovrinac, Dalmacija, Punjene Paprike, Bile Starke, Krek Kuća, Meko Sranje, Struja, Miris, Narodna and others from what will thereafter be one of the richest musical legacies any hip hop group in Croatia has left.