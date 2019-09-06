French electronic trio bring their live show to Zagreb

Damien Vandesande, Jonathan Illel and Fabien Leseure spent their formative years on the hip hop scene of their home city, Paris, but in just over a decade since starting their life as performers, they've made much more of a splash with their electronic sounds. They are lauded particularly for their live show, which they bring to Zagreb for the first time on this date. Theirs is a sound which takes in house music, disco and a small touch of techno, each presented with a nod to the 'French touch' group of artists who emerged in the '90s and with constant vibes from the mic.