Celebrating a four decade-long career

Over a career spanning almost four decades, Doris Dragović has become one of Croatia's most famous and best-loved singers. Forever associated with the Dalmatian capital city of Split where she was born, she entered the limelight there in the early '80s as part of the group 'More'. She began her solo career in '86, representing Yugoslavia in the Eurovision Song Contest in the same year with 'Željo moja' (My Desire), which remains one of her most popular songs to this day. Covering material recorded from throughout her career, which has been documented on over 15 albums, this grand arena date in the Croatian capital is set to be the highlight of her annual activities.