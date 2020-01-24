Drito iz Tvornice

Two-day hip hop convention

Fifth edition of the Drito festival, a two-day hip hop convention pitching itself as a local award ceremony for domestic rap talent. There will be 10 hours of live music presented over 16 hours of partying, with several of the local scene's big hitters appearing. On Friday, Tram 11, Bad Copy, Edo Maajka, Stoka & Nered, Smoke Mardeljano and 30zona and Grše appear. On Saturday,it's the turn of Vojko V, High5, z++, Klinac, Mimi Mercedez, Bekfleš, Buntai and Rizla treper.