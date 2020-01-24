Drito iz Tvornice

Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B Tvornica kulture , Zagreb Friday January 24 2020 - Saturday January 25 2020
Smoke Mardeljano
30 Zona
High 5
Two-day hip hop convention

Fifth edition of the Drito festival, a two-day hip hop convention pitching itself as a local award ceremony for domestic rap talent. There will be 10 hours of live music presented over 16 hours of partying, with several of the local scene's big hitters appearing. On Friday, Tram 11, Bad Copy, Edo Maajka, Stoka & Nered, Smoke Mardeljano and 30zona and Grše appear. On Saturday,it's the turn of Vojko V, High5, z++, Klinac, Mimi Mercedez, Bekfleš, Buntai and Rizla treper.

Event website: https://www.yem.hr/?fbclid=IwAR2QlxaGkw-m4diw3aIalMDrn89dxzZaY2HLwLm7UfrjPMUGvb2X11IL4os
Venue name: Tvornica kulture
Address: Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV

