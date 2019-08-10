Balkan favourites bring their bouncing hip hop reggae to the grandest of stages

Dubioza Kolektiv return to Pula's amphitheatre for their only Croatian gig of 2019. The last time the band played here was in 2015 and to this day people still talk about that concert. Formed in 2003 and hailing from Bosnia, Dubioza Kolektiv combine hip hop, dub, ska, reggae, rock, punk and electronic music influences which really come to life in the live arena. Singing in multiple tongues, the band have toured in many different countries where their explosive live show and warm interaction with audiences has broken through anything as trivial as language barriers. This date promises to be one of the year's highlights for domestic audiences, but we recommend that visitors also not miss this treat. The combination of atmosphere, music and the incredible setting will be something you won't easily forget.