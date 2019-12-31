Dubrovnik New Year's Eve

Music, Rock and indie Stradun , Dubrovnik Tuesday December 31 2019 Free
Dubrovnik New Year's Eve
© Mia Dimšić

Stradun in Dubrovnik welcomes the New Year with fireworks and music

There's been music throughout the year on Dubrovnik's Stradun thanks to the city's summer and winter music festivals. The partying continues on New Year’s Eve with popular Croatian rock band Parni Valjak. Croatian musician Ante Gelo and his band act as the evening's opening act, although there will be a special family-friendly performance earlier in the day from young pop starlet Mia Dimšić (pictured).

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/537628580331840
Venue name: Stradun
Address:
Dubrovnik

