Dubrovnik New Year's Eve

Stradun in Dubrovnik welcomes the New Year with fireworks and music

There's been music throughout the year on Dubrovnik's Stradun thanks to the city's summer and winter music festivals. The partying continues on New Year’s Eve with popular Croatian rock band Parni Valjak. Croatian musician Ante Gelo and his band act as the evening's opening act, although there will be a special family-friendly performance earlier in the day from young pop starlet Mia Dimšić (pictured).