Solo acoustic, electric guitar and lute performance by internationally-recognised musician

Bosnian musician Edin Karamazov is best known internationally as one of the finest lutenists in the world and has collaborated with the likes of the Hesperion XX, L'Arpeggiata, Hilliard Ensemble, Mala Punica, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra ensembles as well as singers like Andreas Scholl, Maria Cristina Kiehr, Arianna Savall and Sting, with whom he recorded a full album of lute-led folk music from the 16th century called 'Songs from the Labyrinth'. At this free outdoor performance, Karamazov will perform songs by the likes of Johann Sebastian Bach, Steve Reich and giant of contemporary Cuban music, Leo Brouwer, on acoustic and electric guitars.