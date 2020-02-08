One of the UK's biggest alternative rock bands perform their greatest hits

Birmingham-based band Editors have long since outgrown easy comparisons to Joy Division to become one of the UK's most celebrated and biggest-selling alternative bands of the last decade and a half. Here, they play their largest concert to date in Croatia, an arena show which celebrates the release of 'Black Gold', a greatest hits compilation which includes 15 of the band's best tracks alongside three original songs.