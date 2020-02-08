Editors
Time Out says
One of the UK's biggest alternative rock bands perform their greatest hits
Birmingham-based band Editors have long since outgrown easy comparisons to Joy Division to become one of the UK's most celebrated and biggest-selling alternative bands of the last decade and a half. Here, they play their largest concert to date in Croatia, an arena show which celebrates the release of 'Black Gold', a greatest hits compilation which includes 15 of the band's best tracks alongside three original songs.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/317237645747150
|Venue name:
|Dom sportova
|Address:
|
11
Trg Kresimira Cosica
Zagreb
Dates And Times
-
- Dom sportova 170 kuna ticket