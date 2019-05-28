Elektra

Music, Classical and opera Croatian National Theatre , Rijeka Until Saturday June 1 2019
Elektra

Richard Strauss's German-language opera, a bloodthirsty tale of revenge

Richard Strauss's classic German-language opera, Elektra, is a brutal and bloodthirsty tale of revenge. Based on the ancient Greek myth, this more contemporary telling is fixated on the passions and motivations of the leading protagonist, whose father has killed her sister, her mother plotting and exacting revenge and her brother banished. Essentially, the family is in a pretty bad way. Will things turn out right in the end? Eek, probably not.

Venue name: Croatian National Theatre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 51 337 114
Address: Verdijeva 5
Rijeka
51000
Opening hours: 8am-2pm Mon-Fri, 9am-1pm Sat (box office)
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/834803416875159
    • Croatian National Theatre 50 - 130 kuna, depending on seats