Richard Strauss's German-language opera, a bloodthirsty tale of revenge

Richard Strauss's classic German-language opera, Elektra, is a brutal and bloodthirsty tale of revenge. Based on the ancient Greek myth, this more contemporary telling is fixated on the passions and motivations of the leading protagonist, whose father has killed her sister, her mother plotting and exacting revenge and her brother banished. Essentially, the family is in a pretty bad way. Will things turn out right in the end? Eek, probably not.