Elektra
Richard Strauss's German-language opera, a bloodthirsty tale of revenge
Richard Strauss's classic German-language opera, Elektra, is a brutal and bloodthirsty tale of revenge. Based on the ancient Greek myth, this more contemporary telling is fixated on the passions and motivations of the leading protagonist, whose father has killed her sister, her mother plotting and exacting revenge and her brother banished. Essentially, the family is in a pretty bad way. Will things turn out right in the end? Eek, probably not.
|Venue name:
|Croatian National Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Verdijeva 5
Rijeka
51000
|Opening hours:
|8am-2pm Mon-Fri, 9am-1pm Sat (box office)
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/834803416875159
-
- Croatian National Theatre 50 - 130 kuna, depending on seats